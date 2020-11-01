Heritage Investors Management Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 58.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 56.2% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.18.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $350.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $380.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

