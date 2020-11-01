Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Progressive Investment Management Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,284 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 5.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 44,811 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 32.3% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.0% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.0% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.9% in the third quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $447.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $485.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.14, for a total transaction of $4,511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $20,042,368. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $560.00 price target on shares of Adobe and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.86.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

