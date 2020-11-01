Interactive Financial Advisors Buys 290 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 150.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 143.6% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $61.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.79. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

