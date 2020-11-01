Heritage Investors Management Corp Reduces Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 335,399 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,619 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. raised its holdings in Comcast by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,010 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 103,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 168,127 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 887,641 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.64. The firm has a market cap of $192.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark raised their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.70.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

