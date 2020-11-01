Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

VOO stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.24.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

