Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,384 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.3% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $44,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000.

VOO stock opened at $299.82 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $200.55 and a 12 month high of $329.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC
iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Shares Purchased by Smart Money Group LLC
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Shares Sold by Smart Money Group LLC
Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Adobe Inc.
Artemis Investment Management LLP Raises Stake in Adobe Inc.
Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in American Express
Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys New Position in American Express
387,696 Shares in Deere & Company Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP
387,696 Shares in Deere & Company Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report