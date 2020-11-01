Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Decreased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after purchasing an additional 922,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Truist Securiti boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $193.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.16.

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $10,577,520.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,282,535.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $158.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its 200-day moving average is $141.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

