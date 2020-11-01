Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases Shares of 751,904 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 751,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $32,512,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

VWO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

