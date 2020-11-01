Liquid Strategies LLC Buys 108,813 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Liquid Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,813 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 41.0% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Liquid Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $110,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

VOO opened at $299.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $310.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

