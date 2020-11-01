Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 168.4% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,525.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 65.0% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Motco increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 57.1% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $475.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $501.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.21. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.14 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total value of $680,105.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.08.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

