Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 81,384 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,384 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $7,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,773,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,709,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,883,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,841,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

NYSE RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy acquired 19,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 84,591 shares of company stock valued at $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

