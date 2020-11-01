Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.42% from the stock’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.00.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.08. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.07, a PEG ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98. Atlassian has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 146.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. AXA grew its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $528,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 13.3% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.