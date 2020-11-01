Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $87.54 Average Target Price from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.35.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,678,000. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,029,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.7% in the third quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 67,299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 56.3% in the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Thursday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

