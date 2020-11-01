Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.
In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
