Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $92.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks has a one year low of $50.02 and a one year high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.29 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $298,903,000 after buying an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 12,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,774 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 39,336 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

