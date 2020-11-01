Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 688.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $475.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.14 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.21. The stock has a market cap of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $643.00 in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $470.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.08.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $2,698,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,641 shares of company stock valued at $170,223,073. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.