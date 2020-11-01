Eukles Asset Management Has $2.43 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 1.9% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in PayPal by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in PayPal by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 11,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.81, for a total transaction of $1,039,840.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,780,710.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,206 shares of company stock valued at $25,360,920 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $154.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Cowen increased their price objective on PayPal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on PayPal from $171.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.82.

PayPal stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $218.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $215.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.58.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. PayPal’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

