Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $20,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Mastercard by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $9,905,894.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,122 shares in the company, valued at $9,567,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

NYSE:MA opened at $288.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $367.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

