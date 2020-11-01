Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 41,106 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 653,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 41,106 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $55,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TRU. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $58,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 95.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $79.66 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $52.50 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.15.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.24 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $624,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,676.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,572. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on TransUnion from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TransUnion from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on TransUnion from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.69.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

