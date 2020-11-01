Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 2,449 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 2.8% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 62.4% during the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,848,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 41.5% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $268,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 6,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.87, for a total value of $2,164,951.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,021,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock valued at $83,003,768 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $324.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.39.

MA stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $334.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

