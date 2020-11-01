Community Financial Services Group LLC Invests $245,000 in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Netflix by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,762,464,000 after buying an additional 759,686 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,464,000 after buying an additional 644,607 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,641 shares of company stock worth $170,223,073 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $475.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $501.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $281.14 and a 1-year high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. CSFB reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $420.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

