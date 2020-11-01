Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 218 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Artemis Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $32,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 1.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Equinix by 50.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 88,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,581,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $725.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $796.70.

EQIX opened at $731.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $778.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $732.19. Equinix Inc has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($4.71). Equinix had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 5.43%. Research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total value of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,590 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.31, for a total value of $2,039,132.90. Insiders have sold 6,807 shares of company stock worth $5,333,657 in the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.