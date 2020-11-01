NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,100 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 54,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 115.6% in the second quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.