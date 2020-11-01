Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 15.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 74.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.41 per share, with a total value of $499,572.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,942.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,212,710.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

