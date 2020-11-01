Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $761,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes bought 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,015,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,902,709.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas A. Kennedy bought 19,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.47 per share, with a total value of $1,000,025.73. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 362,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,022,526.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 84,591 shares of company stock worth $4,567,268. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Vertical Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Argus cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.06.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

