NTV Asset Management LLC Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 87.5% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.12 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.03 and a one year high of $118.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

