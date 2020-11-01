Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC Sells 1,041 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lessened its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 7.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 769,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,643,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,733,000 after buying an additional 17,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 73.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after acquiring an additional 279,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $99.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 49.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $154,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,597 shares in the company, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

