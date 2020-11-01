Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

