Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 704 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,828 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Align Technology by 172.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. ValuEngine raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $348.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $340.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $388.46.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Tay sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $480,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.41, for a total value of $36,592,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,396 shares in the company, valued at $84,801,984.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,697,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $426.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.28. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.88 and a fifty-two week high of $475.37.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.55 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

