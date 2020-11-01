NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,130 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

NTV Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 5.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sailer Financial LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB opened at $54.89 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.21 and a one year high of $55.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

