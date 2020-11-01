Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Sunday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.17.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total transaction of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 44,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $151,194.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,508. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $164.95 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.08 and a 12 month high of $184.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.65 and a 200-day moving average of $152.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $115.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. The Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

