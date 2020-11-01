Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 15,112 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $14,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 9.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 103,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 682,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,211,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 14,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 68.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $23.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.31.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

