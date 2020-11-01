Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Interactive Financial Advisors lessened its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,650,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,171,065,000 after purchasing an additional 652,041 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,060,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $376,450,000 after purchasing an additional 136,485 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its 200 day moving average is $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

