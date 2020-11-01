Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,110 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Heritage Investors Management Corp trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.4% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $25,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 72,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,606,000 after purchasing an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $259,000.

VB stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $170.84.

