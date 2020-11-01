Interactive Financial Advisors Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4,073.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.9% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 45,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 14,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 29,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.18.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

