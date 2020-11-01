Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. 140166 raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Facebook by 21.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,557.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

