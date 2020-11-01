Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $330.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FB. 140166 raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.
FB opened at $263.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.98. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $749.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.57, for a total value of $48,804.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,706.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,557,944. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after purchasing an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in Facebook by 21.2% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,606 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 1,557.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.
About Facebook
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
