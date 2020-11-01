Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $118,854.00 in Stock

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.
  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.
  • On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70.
  • On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.
  • On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.
  • On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.
  • On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.
  • On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.
  • On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Facebook (NASDAQ:FB)

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp
Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 704 Shares of Align Technology, Inc.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 704 Shares of Align Technology, Inc.
NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,130 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
NTV Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,130 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp
Honeywell International Inc. Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp
Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 15,112 Shares of Bank of America Co.
Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 15,112 Shares of Bank of America Co.
Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF
Interactive Financial Advisors Lowers Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report