Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $118,854.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $118,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.06, for a total value of $112,063.56.

On Tuesday, October 13th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.65, for a total value of $118,278.90.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total value of $111,612.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.95, for a total value of $109,886.70.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $107,918.58.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.05, for a total value of $115,467.30.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total value of $125,900.04.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.06, for a total value of $111,211.56.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 212 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.39, for a total value of $55,202.68.

Shares of FB stock opened at $263.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $265.02 and a 200 day moving average of $241.98. The stock has a market cap of $749.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 6.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

