Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 47 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 143.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 84.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 47 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 47 Shares of Illumina, Inc.
ConocoPhillips Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.
ConocoPhillips Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in BP plc
American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in BP plc
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co.
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co.
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc.
American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report