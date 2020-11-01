Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 47 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lowered its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Illumina by 143.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 94,113 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $25,704,000 after purchasing an additional 55,378 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $238,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Illumina by 84.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in Illumina by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its stake in Illumina by 0.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 44,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Illumina from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.56.

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Francis A. Desouza sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.78, for a total value of $926,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,362.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $11,075,850 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $318.44 and a 200 day moving average of $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.97 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 20.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

