ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,297 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,839,237 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $497,484,000 after purchasing an additional 702,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,820,664 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $370,644,000 after acquiring an additional 31,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,768,082 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $239,258,000 after acquiring an additional 887,883 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

