American Research & Management Co. Decreases Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

American Research & Management Co. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Illumina by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.03, for a total transaction of $319,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.72, for a total transaction of $1,286,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 203,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,609,324.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $11,075,850 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina stock opened at $292.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.22. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.78 and a 1 year high of $404.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.54, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus reissued a “reduce” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.56.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

