American Research & Management Co. Lowers Holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

American Research & Management Co. cut its position in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BP by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in BP by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BP by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. AlphaValue cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.99.

BP stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. BP plc has a 52 week low of $14.74 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $44.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.84 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

