American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

BSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.