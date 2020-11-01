American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

American Research & Management Co. lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.
BSX opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total transaction of $92,275.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at $271,449.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 77,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $3,164,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,522.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,364 shares of company stock valued at $8,035,885. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
