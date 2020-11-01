American Research & Management Co. Decreases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

American Research & Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 2.5% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,446,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,924,836,000 after acquiring an additional 772,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,184,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,607,000 after acquiring an additional 438,056 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,769,000 after acquiring an additional 367,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at $61,212,000. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

In other news, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total value of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $195.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.94 and a 12 month high of $208.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.55.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.