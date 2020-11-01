Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by American Research & Management Co.

American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the quarter. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,318,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,000,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,368 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,138,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,422,000 after acquiring an additional 321,761 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,616,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,258,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,971,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 919,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,415,000 after acquiring an additional 131,003 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV stock opened at $136.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.06. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.92, a PEG ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.30 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 22.64%. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.