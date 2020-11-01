Smart Money Group LLC Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2020

Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 29.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 80.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000.

VLUE opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.26 and a 200-day moving average of $73.04. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

