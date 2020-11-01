Smart Money Group LLC Purchases 407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,905,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,783,000 after purchasing an additional 599,417 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 637,247.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,504,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,499,000 after buying an additional 2,504,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1,802.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,884,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,462 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 33.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,915,000 after acquiring an additional 334,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 28.6% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 837,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 186,011 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $45.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.64 and a fifty-two week high of $51.31.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

