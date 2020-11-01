iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 503,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,745 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 459.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 426,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,449,000 after purchasing an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,101,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,075 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

