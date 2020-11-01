Smart Money Group LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 163.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 264,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period.

BATS:NEAR opened at $50.14 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.87.

