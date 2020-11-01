Smart Money Group LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000. Smart Money Group LLC owned 0.20% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 713.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the second quarter valued at $586,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the first quarter valued at about $867,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 83.7% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMQQ opened at $55.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day moving average of $47.16. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $56.49.

