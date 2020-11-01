Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 166 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. ServiceNow comprises approximately 2.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $5,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter worth $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $509.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $565.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.89.

NOW stock opened at $497.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $238.29 and a 52-week high of $533.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.21, a PEG ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.27.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.30, for a total value of $651,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,458.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total transaction of $671,055.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,857.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,787 shares of company stock worth $48,034,144 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.