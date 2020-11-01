Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,702 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,502 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.7% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $360,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.