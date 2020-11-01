Smart Money Group LLC Buys 2,671 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iowa State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 50.5% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 103,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,667,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,360,000 after purchasing an additional 226,561 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 163,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 12,482 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $61.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

